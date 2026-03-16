Herbert Jones And Pelicans Play Mavericks On March 16

In his most recent action, a 107-105 loss to the Rockets on March 13, Jones put up eight points, nine rebounds and three steals. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are surrendering 118.1 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

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