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Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Play Mavericks On March 16

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 16. Jones' points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 107-105 loss to the Rockets on March 13, Jones put up eight points, nine rebounds and three steals. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are surrendering 118.1 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Herbert Jones

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