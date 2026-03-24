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Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Face Knicks On March 24

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 24. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Jones had 12 points in his most recent game, a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers on March 21. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.4 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Herbert Jones

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