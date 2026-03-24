Herbert Jones And Pelicans Face Knicks On March 24

Jones had 12 points in his most recent game, a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers on March 21. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.4 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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