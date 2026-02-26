FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Square Off Against Jazz On Feb. 26

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Feb. 26. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones tallied five points and five steals in his most recent game, a 113-109 win over the Warriors on Feb. 24. Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are giving up 125.9 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Herbert Jones

