Herbert Jones And Pelicans Take On Jazz On April 7

Last time out on April 5, Jones posted five points in a 112-108 loss to the Magic. Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are conceding 125.9 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.