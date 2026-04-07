Herbert Jones And Pelicans Take On Jazz On April 7
Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, April 7. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 5, Jones posted five points in a 112-108 loss to the Magic. Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Jazz are conceding 125.9 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.