Herbert Jones And Pelicans Take On Clippers On March 19
Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, March 19. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 124-109 win over the Clippers on March 18, Jones tallied seven points and five steals. Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.8 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.