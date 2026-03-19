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Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Take On Clippers On March 19

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, March 19. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 124-109 win over the Clippers on March 18, Jones tallied seven points and five steals. Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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