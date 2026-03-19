Herbert Jones And Pelicans Take On Clippers On March 19

In his most recent action, a 124-109 win over the Clippers on March 18, Jones tallied seven points and five steals. Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.8 points per game.

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