Herbert Jones And Pelicans Take On Clippers On March 18

In his most recent game, a 129-111 win over the Mavericks on March 16, Jones tallied 10 points, four assists and two blocks. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.7 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

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