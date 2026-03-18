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Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Take On Clippers On March 18

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 18. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 129-111 win over the Mavericks on March 16, Jones tallied 10 points, four assists and two blocks. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.7 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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