Herbert Jones And Pelicans Face Cavaliers On March 21

In his most recent appearance, a 105-99 win over the Clippers on March 19, Jones had 11 points and two steals. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.8 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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