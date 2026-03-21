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Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Face Cavaliers On March 21

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 21. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 105-99 win over the Clippers on March 19, Jones had 11 points and two steals. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.8 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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