Harrison Barnes And Spurs Play Suns On March 19

Last time out on March 17, Barnes recorded 16 points in a 132-104 win over the Kings. Barnes is averaging 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.4 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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