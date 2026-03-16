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Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Barnes

San Antonio Spurs • #40 F

Harrison Barnes And Spurs Face Clippers On March 16

Harrison Barnes and the San Antonio Spurs play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 16. Barnes' points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Barnes put up two points in a 115-102 win over the Hornets. Barnes is averaging 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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