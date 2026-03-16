Harrison Barnes And Spurs Face Clippers On March 16

Last time out on March 14, Barnes put up two points in a 115-102 win over the Hornets. Barnes is averaging 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.6 points per contest.

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