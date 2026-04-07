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Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls

Guerschon Yabusele

Chicago Bulls • #28 PF

Guerschon Yabusele And Bulls Play Wizards On April 7

Guerschon Yabusele and the Chicago Bulls play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, April 7. Yabusele's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Yabusele put up eight points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 120-110 loss to the Suns on April 5. Yabusele is averaging 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 124.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Guerschon Yabusele

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