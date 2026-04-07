Guerschon Yabusele And Bulls Play Wizards On April 7

Yabusele put up eight points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 120-110 loss to the Suns on April 5. Yabusele is averaging 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 124.6 points per contest.

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