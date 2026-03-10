FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls

Guerschon Yabusele

Chicago Bulls • #28 PF

Guerschon Yabusele And Bulls Face Warriors On March 10

Guerschon Yabusele and the Chicago Bulls play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, March 10. Yabusele's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Yabusele put up four points in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Yabusele is averaging 4.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.0 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Guerschon Yabusele

