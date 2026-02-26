FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls

Guerschon Yabusele

Chicago Bulls • #28 PF

Guerschon Yabusele And Bulls Take On Trail Blazers On Feb. 26

Guerschon Yabusele and the Chicago Bulls play the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Yabusele's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Yabusele totaled 11 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 131-99 loss to the Hornets on Feb. 24. Yabusele is averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 118.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

