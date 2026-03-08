FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls

Guerschon Yabusele

Chicago Bulls • #28 PF

Guerschon Yabusele And Bulls Play Kings On March 8

Guerschon Yabusele and the Chicago Bulls play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 8. Yabusele's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Yabusele put up 16 points and six rebounds in his last game, a 105-103 win over the Suns on March 5. Yabusele is averaging 4.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are allowing 121.3 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Guerschon Yabusele

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News