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Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls

Guerschon Yabusele

Chicago Bulls • #28 PF

Guerschon Yabusele And Bulls Play Grizzlies On March 16

Guerschon Yabusele and the Chicago Bulls play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 16. Yabusele's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Yabusele totaled 11 points in his most recent appearance, a 119-108 loss to the Clippers on March 13. Yabusele is averaging 4.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.4 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Guerschon Yabusele

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