Guerschon Yabusele And Bulls Play Grizzlies On March 16

Yabusele totaled 11 points in his most recent appearance, a 119-108 loss to the Clippers on March 13. Yabusele is averaging 4.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.4 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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