Guerschon Yabusele And Bulls Play Cavaliers On March 19

In his most recent action, a 139-109 loss to the Raptors on March 18, Yabusele put up five points and two steals. Yabusele is averaging 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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