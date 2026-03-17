FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen And Suns Take On Timberwolves On March 17

Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 17. Allen's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Allen put up 13 points in his most recent game, a 120-112 loss to the Celtics on March 16. Allen is averaging 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.2 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Grayson Allen

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News