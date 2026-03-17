Grayson Allen And Suns Take On Timberwolves On March 17

Allen put up 13 points in his most recent game, a 120-112 loss to the Celtics on March 16. Allen is averaging 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.2 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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