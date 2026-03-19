Grayson Allen And Suns Face Spurs On March 19

Allen totaled 13 points in his last action, a 120-112 loss to the Celtics on March 16. Allen is averaging 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.7 points per contest.

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