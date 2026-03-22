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Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen And Suns Square Off Against Raptors On March 22

Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 22. Allen's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 120-112 loss to the Celtics on March 16, Allen had 13 points. Allen is averaging 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 112.0 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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