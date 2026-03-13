Grayson Allen And Suns Take On Raptors On March 13

In his last game on March 10, Allen recorded 12 points in a 129-114 win over the Bucks. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.9 points per game.

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