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Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen And Suns Take On Raptors On March 13

Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 13. Allen's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Allen recorded 12 points in a 129-114 win over the Bucks. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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