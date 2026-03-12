FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen And Suns Play Pacers On March 12

Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, March 12. Allen's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Allen totaled 12 points in his most recent action, a 129-114 win over the Bucks on March 10. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

