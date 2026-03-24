Grayson Allen And Suns Play Nuggets On March 24

In his most recent action, a 120-112 loss to the Celtics on March 16, Allen had 13 points. Allen is averaging 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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