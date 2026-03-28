Grayson Allen And Suns Square Off Against Jazz On March 28

In his last game on March 24, Allen posted 21 points in a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.3 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

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