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Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen And Suns Square Off Against Jazz On March 28

Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 28. Allen's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 24, Allen posted 21 points in a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.3 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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