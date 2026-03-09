Grayson Allen And Suns Take On Hornets On March 8

In his most recent appearance, a 118-116 win over the Pelicans on March 6, Allen had 12 points, eight assists and four steals. Allen is averaging 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.5 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.