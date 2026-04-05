Grayson Allen And Suns Face Bulls On April 5

Allen totaled 13 points in his most recent appearance, a 127-107 loss to the Hornets on April 2. Allen is averaging 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 121.6 points per game.

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