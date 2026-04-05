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Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen And Suns Face Bulls On April 5

Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, April 5. Allen's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Allen totaled 13 points in his most recent appearance, a 127-107 loss to the Hornets on April 2. Allen is averaging 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 121.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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