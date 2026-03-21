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Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen And Suns Play Bucks On March 21

Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 21. Allen's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Allen tallied 13 points in his most recent game, a 120-112 loss to the Celtics on March 16. Allen is averaging 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.4 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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