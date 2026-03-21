Grayson Allen And Suns Play Bucks On March 21

Allen tallied 13 points in his most recent game, a 120-112 loss to the Celtics on March 16. Allen is averaging 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.4 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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