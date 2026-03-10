Grayson Allen And Suns Play Bucks On March 10
Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 10. Allen's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 118-116 win over the Pelicans on March 6, Allen tallied 12 points, eight assists and four steals. Allen is averaging 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.8 points per game.
