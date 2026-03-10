FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Logo
Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen And Suns Play Bucks On March 10

Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 10. Allen's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 118-116 win over the Pelicans on March 6, Allen tallied 12 points, eight assists and four steals. Allen is averaging 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Grayson Allen

