Grant Williams And Hornets Take On Magic In Play-In Game

In his last action, a 127-126 win over the Heat on April 14, Williams tallied five points. Williams averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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