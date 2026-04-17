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Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets

Grant Williams

Charlotte Hornets • #2 PF

Grant Williams And Hornets Take On Magic In Play-In Game

Grant Williams and the Charlotte Hornets play the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Williams' points prop was 5.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 127-126 win over the Heat on April 14, Williams tallied five points. Williams averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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