Grant Williams And Hornets Square Off Against Heat On March 17

Williams put up six points and four blocks in his most recent game, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on March 14. Williams is averaging 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.6 points per game.

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