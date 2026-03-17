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Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets

Grant Williams

Charlotte Hornets • #2 PF

Grant Williams And Hornets Square Off Against Heat On March 17

Grant Williams and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, March 17. Williams' points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams put up six points and four blocks in his most recent game, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on March 14. Williams is averaging 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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