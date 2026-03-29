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Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets

Grant Williams

Charlotte Hornets • #2 PF

Grant Williams And Hornets Take On Celtics On March 29

Grant Williams and the Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 29. Williams' points prop was 4.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 28, Williams put up nine points and eight rebounds in a 118-114 loss to the 76ers. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 106.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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