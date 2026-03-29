Grant Williams And Hornets Take On Celtics On March 29

Last time out on March 28, Williams put up nine points and eight rebounds in a 118-114 loss to the 76ers. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 106.9 points per game.

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