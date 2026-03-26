Goga Bitadze And Magic Square Off Against Kings On March 26

Bitadze tallied four points in his most recent action, a 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers on March 24. Bitadze is averaging 5.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 121.2 points per game.

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