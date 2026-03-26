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Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic

Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic • #35 C

Goga Bitadze And Magic Square Off Against Kings On March 26

Goga Bitadze and the Orlando Magic play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 26. Bitadze's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Bitadze tallied four points in his most recent action, a 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers on March 24. Bitadze is averaging 5.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 121.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Goga Bitadze

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