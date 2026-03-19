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Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic

Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic • #35 C

Goga Bitadze And Magic Face Hornets On March 19

Goga Bitadze and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 19. Bitadze's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Thunder on March 17, Bitadze had . Bitadze is averaging 5.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Hornets are giving up 112.2 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Goga Bitadze

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