Goga Bitadze And Magic Face Hornets On March 19

In his most recent appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Thunder on March 17, Bitadze had . Bitadze is averaging 5.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Hornets are giving up 112.2 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

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