Goga Bitadze And Magic Face Cavaliers On March 24

Bitadze had six points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 128-126 loss to the Pacers on March 23. Bitadze is averaging 5.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 114.7 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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