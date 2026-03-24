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Goga Bitadze
Orlando Magic

Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic • #35 C

Goga Bitadze And Magic Face Cavaliers On March 24

Goga Bitadze and the Orlando Magic play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 24. Bitadze's points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bitadze had six points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 128-126 loss to the Pacers on March 23. Bitadze is averaging 5.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 114.7 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Goga Bitadze

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