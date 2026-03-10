Giannis Antetokounmpo And Bucks Take On Suns On March 10

Antetokounmpo put up 27 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in his last game, a 113-99 win over the Jazz on March 7. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are allowing 111 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.