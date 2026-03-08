FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks • #34 SF

Giannis Antetokounmpo And Bucks Take On Magic On March 8

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, March 8. Antetokounmpo's points prop was 25.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Antetokounmpo put up 27 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in his most recent game, a 113-99 win over the Jazz on March 7. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 12th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

