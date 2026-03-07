FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks • #34 SF

Giannis Antetokounmpo And Bucks Square Off Against Jazz On March 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 7. Antetokounmpo's points prop was 26.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Antetokounmpo totaled 24 points and four assists in his most recent game, a 131-113 loss to the Hawks on March 4. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News