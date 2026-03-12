FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks • #34 SF

Giannis Antetokounmpo And Bucks Take On Heat On March 12

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 12. Antetokounmpo's points prop was 25.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 129-114 loss to the Suns on March 10, Antetokounmpo tallied 22 points and six rebounds. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

