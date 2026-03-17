Giannis Antetokounmpo And Bucks Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 17

In his most recent appearance, a 134-123 win over the Pacers on March 15, Antetokounmpo totaled 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.9 points per contest.

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