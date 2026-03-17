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Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks • #34 SF

Giannis Antetokounmpo And Bucks Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 17

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 17. Antetokounmpo's points prop was 28.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 134-123 win over the Pacers on March 15, Antetokounmpo totaled 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giannis Antetokounmpo

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