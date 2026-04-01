Gary Trent Jr. And Bucks Square Off Against Rockets On April 1

Last time out on March 31, Trent posted 13 points in a 123-99 win over the Mavericks. Trent is averaging 8.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.9 points per game.

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