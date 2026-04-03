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Gary Trent Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks

Gary Trent Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks • #5 SG

Gary Trent Jr. And Bucks Face Celtics On April 3

Gary Trent Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Boston Celtics on Friday, April 3. Trent's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Trent posted in a 119-113 loss to the Rockets. Trent is averaging 8.2 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

The Celtics are allowing 107.2 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gary Trent Jr.

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