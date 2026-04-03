Gary Trent Jr. And Bucks Face Celtics On April 3

Last time out on April 1, Trent posted in a 119-113 loss to the Rockets. Trent is averaging 8.2 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

The Celtics are allowing 107.2 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

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