Gary Payton II And Warriors Face Knicks On March 15
Gary Payton II and the Golden State Warriors play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 15. Payton's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Payton totaled 12 points and two steals in his last game, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13. Payton is averaging 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.7 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.