Gary Payton II And Warriors Face Knicks On March 15

Payton totaled 12 points and two steals in his last game, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13. Payton is averaging 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.7 points per contest.

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