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Gary Payton II
Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II

Golden State Warriors PG

Gary Payton II And Warriors Take On Hawks On March 21

Gary Payton II and the Golden State Warriors play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 21. Payton's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 20, Payton put up 14 points in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Payton is averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.6 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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