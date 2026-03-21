Gary Payton II And Warriors Take On Hawks On March 21

In his last game on March 20, Payton put up 14 points in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Payton is averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.6 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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