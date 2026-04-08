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Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic • #22 SF

Franz Wagner And Magic Take On Timberwolves On April 8

Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, April 8. Wagner's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wagner put up 11 points in his most recent game, a 112-108 win over the Pelicans on April 5. Wagner is averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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