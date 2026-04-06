Franz Wagner And Magic Take On Pistons On April 6

In his most recent game, a 112-108 win over the Pelicans on April 5, Wagner put up 11 points. Wagner is averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.4 points per game.

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