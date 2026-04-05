Franz Wagner And Magic Face Pelicans On April 5

In his last game on April 3, Wagner put up 18 points in a 138-127 win over the Mavericks. Wagner is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.4 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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