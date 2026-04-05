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Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic • #22 SF

Franz Wagner And Magic Face Pelicans On April 5

Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, April 5. Wagner's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Wagner put up 18 points in a 138-127 win over the Mavericks. Wagner is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.4 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Franz Wagner

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