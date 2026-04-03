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Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic • #22 SF

Franz Wagner And Magic Take On Mavericks On April 3

Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, April 3. Wagner's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wagner totaled 12 points in his most recent game, a 130-101 loss to the Hawks on April 1. Wagner is averaging 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.1 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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