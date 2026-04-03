Franz Wagner And Magic Take On Mavericks On April 3

Wagner totaled 12 points in his most recent game, a 130-101 loss to the Hawks on April 1. Wagner is averaging 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.1 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

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