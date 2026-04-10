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Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic • #22 SF

Franz Wagner And Magic Square Off Against Bulls On April 10

Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, April 10. Wagner's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wagner put up 17 points in his last action, a 132-120 win over the Timberwolves on April 8. Wagner is averaging 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are conceding 121.1 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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