Franz Wagner And Magic Square Off Against Bulls On April 10
Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, April 10. Wagner's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Wagner put up 17 points in his last action, a 132-120 win over the Timberwolves on April 8. Wagner is averaging 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Bulls are conceding 121.1 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.