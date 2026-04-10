Franz Wagner And Magic Square Off Against Bulls On April 10

Wagner put up 17 points in his last action, a 132-120 win over the Timberwolves on April 8. Wagner is averaging 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are conceding 121.1 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

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