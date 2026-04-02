Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Face Warriors On April 2

Mobley tallied six points and four assists in his most recent action, a 127-113 loss to the Lakers on March 31. Mobley paces his team in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 18.2 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks.

The Warriors are conceding 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.