Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons On Feb. 27

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Feb. 27. Mobley's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 109-94 win over the Knicks on Feb. 24, Mobley had 12 points and seven rebounds. Mobley leads his squad in rebounding (8.6 per game), and averages 17.5 points and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocks.

The Pistons rank fourth in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

