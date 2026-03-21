Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Face Pelicans On March 21

In his most recent game, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19, Mobley put up 26 points and 14 rebounds. Mobley is tops on his team in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 18.3 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.3 points per game.

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