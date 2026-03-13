Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Square Off Against Mavericks On March 13

Last time out on March 11, Mobley put up 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 128-122 loss to the Magic. Mobley leads his squad in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 17.7 points and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per game.

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